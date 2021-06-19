Yadier Molina took revenge and exploded in second Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Puerto Rican receiver for the San Luis Cardinals, Yadier Molina, took revenge this Friday and pulled out in an attempted robbery of Ronald Acuña Jr., player who cheated him the second in the day yesterday in the Big leagues (MLB).

Through the second game of the series between the Cardinals and Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr. tried to steal second base for the second day in a row from Yadier Molina, But tonight the Puerto Rican brought out his caste and showed the Venezuelan his cannon with which he is cataloged as one of the best masks of the Big leagues.

The same first inning Acuna Jr. He was in the initial and wanted to go to second in search of another stolen base in this season of MLB, but Molina he took revenge and pulled him out with a perfect shot to middle base.

The Puerto Rican despite his age, continues to demonstrate in the MLB that it is current and that its arm cannot be challenged and surely after today, Ronald Acuña Jr. He’ll think about it several times to try to steal a base from this multiple Gold Glove winner.

