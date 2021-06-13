Yadier Molina responded with a sitting shot to the attempted robbery of Anthony Rizzo

The boricua Yadier Molina continues to show why he is the most respected recipient of the MLB when it comes to running the bases.

Multiple Chicago Cubs players including Wilson Contreras, Joc Pederson and Anthony RIzzo have died trying to steal a base from Molina, who has put out 50% of the players who have tried to rip him off this season. MLB.

When a catcher has a pitcher who throws hard therefore it is easier to get the runners out, this time the Dominican with his 98-mile fastball was throwing, which Anthony Rizzo did not analyze before attempting the steal.

Yadier Molina did a perfect knee shot to put out of circulation Anthony RIzzo and culminate the entry. Molina walked off with a big smile on his face toward the St. Louis Cardinals dugout.

Here the video:

They keep running to Yadi. 🤐 At 38 years old, he has put out 50% (9) of the runners who have stolen this season. 🚷 Leads the National League in that department. 😅 pic.twitter.com/BQZOlRMM2A – LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 13, 2021

Cubs have their whole lives sharing division with Yadier Molina since 2004 and they still have not analyzed why the St. Louis Cardinals are the team that has allowed the fewest robberies of bases in the last 15 years in the MLB.