Yadier Molina published a photo with Albert Pujols and the rumors begin

The Puerto Rican of the San Luis Cardinals, Yadier Molina, posted a photo with Albert pujols on his Instagram account in full season of the MLB.

It is not a secret that Molina wants Albert pujols return to the St. Louis Cardinals to culminate his career there. Since Yadier Molina He found out that one of his best colleagues was out of work and suddenly, he published a photo that compromises a lot and leaves many curious.

Here the photo:

Yadier Molina eyeing on a potential reunion with Albert Pujols with his latest Instagram post. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/mD0nN8sgKR – Luis Nolla 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@ luisminolla17) May 7, 2021

Yadier Molina is a first ballot Instagram Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/n3pfHFCtNs – Jeff Jones (@jmjones) May 7, 2021

When Albert pujols Returning to St. Louis for the first time after his luxury contract with the Anaheim Angels, Yadier Molina was the one waiting for him with open arms to welcome him.

In addition, when he went to bat he came out of the batting box so that the fans had time to applaud a player who made them spend so much time of joy and good times.