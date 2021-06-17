Yadier Molina left on the field with a line in the clutch against the Miami Marlins

The boricua Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals left the Miami Marlins on the ground in the MLB 2021.

Through the meeting of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins, Sandy Alcántara pitched the entire game, but took the loss, throwing 8.1 innings allowing just one run and it was with the same one that they defeated him.

The offense of the Miami Marlins was totally on the ground or rather, controlled by the Cuban Johan Oviedo who threw 7 innings without allowing annotation with 8 strikeouts.

Here the video:

YADIER. MOLINA. pic.twitter.com/Mh2dMp5nWe – St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 16, 2021

Since the start of the season, Yadier Molina He has spent his time hurting the Miami Marlins both in their stadium and in the St. Louis Cardinals’ stadium, in addition, he is in one of his best seasons offensively and in his best at-bats when needed.