Yadier Molina is already the ninth Puerto Rican with the most hits in the MLB after leaving Carlos Delgado behind

His career is heading for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame and his latest milestone consolidates him in the history of Puerto Ricans in the MLB. Yadier Molina He dispatched his undisputed number 2,093 this Friday in the St. Louis Cardinals jersey, the only one he has worn in his Major League career.

With the hit that hit the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the first inning, he beat retired first baseman Carlos Delgado by that number. Now he has 38 in 2021 with 42 games, he equaled the same ones he connected in 2021 in just 35 games.

His bat is on fire in 2021 with 11 doubles, seven home runs, 23 RBIs and a .297 average to lead St. Louis from all facets of the game. He only presents an error in his games played as a receiver.

What are your credentials to be immortal in Cooperstown? More than 2,000 hits, 167 home runs and 45 RBIs away from reaching 1,000, respectable numbers for an 18-season receiver in the majors.

He has been an All-Star 9 times, won two World Series, 9 Gold Gloves, a Silver Bat and four Platinum Gloves. A living legend of the San Luis organization.

