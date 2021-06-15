Yadier Molina cheating running back who tried to leave him in ugly with the Marlins

The boricua Yadier Molina I deceived a runner who first tried to step on the pad without him realizing in the middle of the game of the MLB.

Through the game of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins, Adam Duvall made a sweep at home plate that caused Molina to lose the ball and not make him out, however, Duvall had not stepped on the pad.

When Adam Duvall wanted to take advantage of an oversight of Yadier Molina, the Puerto Rican was already watching him and quickly made him out before he had any kind of contact with the pad on the MLB.

Here the video:

Yadi has always been heads-up. Powered by @Mitel pic.twitter.com/dcLpthJ5OW – MLB (@MLB) June 15, 2021

Once this man announces his retirement from the Major Leagues, there will be no other receiver who matches him in terms of these types of plays in which he knows best.

Duvall interacted with the referee demanding that the Puerto Rican covered the rubber with his knee to avoid the run, said play was not reviewed and the game continued tied.

Season after season Yadier Molina continues to work magic with the combination of talent, intelligence and chemistry that he brings to the home plate.