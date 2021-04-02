Yadier Molina achieved unmatched record for a catcher in MLB

The boricua Yadier Molina achieved an unmatched record for a receiver in the history of the MLB.

The catcher position is the most demanding and even more so when it comes to the Major Leagues, it requires discipline, health and talent. Yadier Molina It is a combination of all that, and this data proves it.

After being the receiver of the Cardinals of San Luis in the Opening Day of the MLB 2021, Yadier Molina became the first catcher in history to be the opening day catcher for 17 consecutive seasons.

The only season he wasn’t the starting catcher for his team was the first, when he was a rookie and needed to earn a spot in that organization.

Here the report:

#OTD 2017 – Yadier Molina becomes the first player in MLB history to be issued a no-pitch intentional walk in a game vs the Chicago Cubs. #STLCards #STLFLY pic.twitter.com/QAE0zLovHi – Augie Nash (@AugieNash) April 2, 2021

When it comes to a receiver who was persistent in an organization even with better offers, he did everything he did with a single jersey and each game is one more path for the career of the best Latin receiver that has been seen in the last 15 years .