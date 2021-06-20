Yadier Molina 2021 news in Spanish

The Puerto Rican catcher Yadier Molina he continues to say goodbye to the runners who continue to challenge his arm when trying to steal the bases in the season 2021 of the MLB.

If two things have been clear in the season 2021 of the MLB, even since Spring Training this year is that the time like it does not go through the arm of Yadier Molina and that the runners, especially the youngsters, do not learn by trying to steal a base from the Puerto Rican.

We still have in mind the attempted robbery of the Dominican José Siri of the Houston Astros to Yadier Molina in Spring Training especially because of Siri’s no sign to Molina when the latter tried to surprise him at first base.

What to write about Ronald Acuña Jr.’s robbery attempts to Yadier Molina and the most recent of Abraham Almonte, also Dominican and of the Atlanta Braves and kneeling Almonte sent Molina to Abraham like this: