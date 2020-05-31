Yadhira Carrillo reveals that she suffers from sudden deafness due to high levels of stress. | Instagram Special

Yadhira Carrillo reveals that she suffers sudden deafness due to high levels of stress to whom she has submitted after the arrest of her husband Juan Collado and the process of adapting to his new life, even without knowing what will happen to the famous lawyer.

It was on one of the most recent visits to the prison where her husband is, where Yadhira Carrillo He spoke briefly with the press, yes, wearing a mask and face mask, following the guidelines for protection from the pandemic.

Unlike other occasions, Yadhira Carrillo She was a little groomed and with her hair up, encouraged to see her husband once again and avoiding talking about the ex-partner of the famous lawyer, Leticia Calderón, with whom he has been in the eye of the hurricane for various statements and accusations.

Recently Yadhira Carrillo celebrated another year of life, a special occasion where her husband Juan ColladoStill in prison, he revealed that he would always be with her. Yadhira has tried to face the changes with the best attitude but it is still difficult and her body has already responded.

Yadhira Carrillo, her visit to the hospital and the loss of her hearing in one of her ears

Yadhira Carrillo revealed that he had come to the hospital for a crisis derived from Meniere syndrome that he suffers and that as a result and the high levels of stress to which he has been subjected in recent months, he had suffered from a loss of 90% of his hearing in one of his ears.

He indicated that it was not known when he would recover that important sense, but that his treating doctor had given him medications to rest and to reduce his stress levels, so that they could go to treatment for his hearing, in addition, Yadhira Carrillo have been taking other medications

Yadhira Carrillo She again thanked the media for her and her family’s attentions, because every time she goes to visit her husband, several reporters wait for her to find out something new and how she is, despite having been withdrawn from soap operas for several years.

Visit our YouTube channel

.