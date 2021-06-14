Yabusele, Kurucs … The NBA returns to keep pace with Real Madrid

The necessary reinforcement of Real Madrid for the forward position is one of the headaches of the club’s managers for the season that will enter from September. The one of the bases, with Heurtel in reserve and with Williams-Goss occupying the space that had been reserved for Henry, seems resolved. Y Vincent Poirier, the bet to help Walter Tavares in painting, it has been a reality for a few weeks. Efforts are focused on finding a quality player who can help the nationals Alberto Abalde and Rudy Fernández and that he can even play minutes as a power forward, as he did Gabriel Deck. But there are impediments.

The NBA, as it was when he came to take Campazzo and when he surprised with the call to Deck, mark the times. He will do it with the entire Euroleague market, but especially it is tricky for Madrid in this situation. Why? Two objectives are further away than here. Other teams, such as Baskonia with Rokas Giedraitis or Barça and Zenit with Kevin Pangos, they will also suffer the wait, but in the case of whites Guerschon Yabusele and Rodions Kurucs They await an offer from the NBA when the market opens and it seems difficult that they will accept a proposal in Europe before. This would not be a great impediment if the NBA season had been normal, but it has not been; shortened times to finish before JJ.OO. and return the next campaign to the usual calendar from October to June that was unbalanced by the COVID-19. The free agent market opens on August 2 (signatures, from 6), already late for the planning of the European giants, and these types of players always have to wait a little longer to see if they find a hole in the American league.

In the case of Yabusele it was already clear that he would wait to return to the NBA and, if not, the priority was Real Madrid. He also likes Kurucs, in the NBA until this spring and a youth squad for a Barcelona that maintains its rights for Europe, but his agent, Arturs Kalnitis, assures that he will not make any decisions about his future until August arrives and the American option is activated. .

Do not forget a name in all this bobbin lace. Nikola Kalinic, a Serbian from Valencia Basket, was one of the favorites of the Real Madrid management and his continuity in the current team, being out of the Euroleague, is more than in question. The right of first refusal is, in this case, what separates it from the capital of Spain. The indecision of Yabusele and Kurucs could push the meringues to decide to make an effort for him.