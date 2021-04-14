‘YA ME CHINGARON’ Julio César Chávez confessed that he was poisoned before the fight with Kostya Tszyu

Tremendous revelation released the former boxer, Julio Cesar Chavez, by mentioning that poisoned before getting into the ring in the fight against Kostya Tszyu, In his story he explained that at the time of the fight he felt how the forces in his legs were going away, therefore, suffered a painful defeat.

The “Great Champion, revealed that he lived a very strange moment minutes before getting on to the ring against TszyuHe even stated that he wanted the triumph so much that he prepared one hundred and put his addictions aside.

“I prepared like never before for that fight, I was in the strongest moment of my addictions, for that fight he had not consumed anything for two months. I prepared myself 100%, ”he explained in an interview for Box Azteca.

July revealed that minutes before stepping into the ring, someone approached him to offer him a drink which had a strange effect on him.

“Minutes before getting into the ring, Yamil chade He was insisting that I drink a concoction so that during the fight it would give me more strength and that I would feel very good in the ring. It made me very strange that Don king I was sitting there until I went up to fight. Half hour before I start to heat Y I start to sweat a lot, I also really wanted to go to the bathroom, this after having had the drink that he gave me Yamil ”, he asserted.

Already in the fight, July began to suffer the effects of liquid which took minutes before, something that cost him a lot.

“I knew I could win the fight, but, already above the ring my legs were shaking, at that moment I said ‘They already fucked me. I did my best in the fight, the strength had gone, in the first and second rounds I felt good, but then I began to feel that my body did not respond to me“.

By last, Chavez explained that that bitter memory was kept for a long time, all this because he did not want his defeat to be interpreted as an excuse Kostya.

“I didn’t want to say it so they wouldn’t think it was an excuse, what they did to me the following year was a downfall, “Don José” Sulaimán told me ‘They fucked you’ ”, he concluded.

Show Player