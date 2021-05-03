Y-Brush, the toothbrush that cleans in just 10 seconds

Although it is a process that we do practically an average of between two and three times a day, the reality is that on most occasions, we do not brush our teeth well. When it comes to brushing your teeth correctly, two things fail: the first is the time we dedicate, almost always insufficient, and the second, the technique, not reaching all areas and leaving some dirty areas.

Poor dental cleaning can lead to tooth loss or diseases such as gingivitis. Y-Brush is the toothbrush that promises that we have a complete cleaning for a healthy mouth.

Complete brushing in about 10 seconds

According to the official college of dentists, everyone should brush their teeth an average of two or three times a day for no less than two minutes. Also recommend that each person change their toothbrush at most every three months. However, these figures are far from the reality in many countries and brushing time is around one minute, while brushing, in many cases, occurs only once a year.

If the electric brushes marked the highest point in the evolution of brushing, the next step comes from the hand of Y-Brush, a revolutionary brush with origin in France that, developed in close collaboration with dentists around the world, offers the highest efficiency and cleaning of our mouth in just ten seconds.

“If we compare the two minutes of traditional brushing with the ten seconds of Y-Brush, the time savings are brutal and, if we take the results into account, the efficiency too.”

For your design and development, Y-Brush has undergone stringent efficacy tests, such as the measurement of the plaque index in each mouth in more than 50 people before and after use. The result showed how the Y-Brush technology was able to remove more plaque than after cleaning with a standard toothbrush.

How Y-Brush works

Electric toothbrushes won the game over traditional brushes years ago, however, in many cases, although they offer correct brushing, they are not infallible and do not guarantee a complete cleaning.

Y-Brush’s supersonic toothbrush simulates a dental cover that fits perfectly to each jaw. It uses its own and pioneering technology throughout the world whereby more than 35,000 flexible nylon filaments, finer than human hair, move at high speed to clean the entire oral surface. These filaments, unlike other materials, such as silicone, that we see in other brushes, are capable of removing all dental plaque.

The most differentiating aspect of Y-Brush compared to other brushes is that, once we have it in our mouth, its filaments clean all the faces of the teeth at the same time in a few seconds, instead of having to clean them one by one as we do with a traditional brush.

Once introduced in the mouth, each user can select one of the three vibration modes that exists and that best suits their needs.

The key to the Y-Brush is in the vibrations of these filaments, which are the same as those used in sonic toothbrushes, brushing against the tooth surface and completely removing dental plaque.

“35,000 nylon filaments move at high speed to clean the surface of the mouth, teeth and gums, in record time.”

The placement of the filaments is also important, are at a 45 ° angle to the brush walls. This inclination is the same that dentists around the world recommend when using the manual toothbrush, from the gum to the tooth.

But Y-Brush not only cleans the tooth surface but also acts on the gum, applying a gentle massage on the surface and even reaching the interdental spaces, where traditional toothbrushes have more difficulty reaching.

All this means that, as a result, brushing time is reduced from two minutes to an approximate time of between 5 and 15 seconds.

Where to find Y-Brush

Y-Brushes are available for both adults and children, and are sold in different packs depending on the needs of each person. On its website we can find a basic or starter pack, consisting of 1 handle, 1 brush, 1 USB cable and access to the assistance program for a price of 124.99 euros; up to a duo pack consisting of 1 handle, 2 brushes, 1 USB cable, 1 storage support, 1 travel case, 1 adult toothpaste applicator and access to the assistance program for a price of 169.90 euros. From Y-Brush they have also launched a discount of ten euros for all Hypertext readers, putting the code HYPERTEXTUAL at the time of ordering.

For the little ones we also have a children’s pack for 124.99 euros.

Finally, although it is a product developed in France, after purchase it is sent in 24 hours to anywhere in the world, so you won’t have to wait too long.

Our suggestion is that you visit their website to find all the related information and take a look at their product catalog. Without a doubt it is the best complement for our oral health.

Related