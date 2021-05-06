xxxNifty, an adult NFT platform, gets $ 2M USD in an hour

Compartir

What is xxxNifty?

It is an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) platform focused on adult media.

With xxxNifty you can buy NFT in US dollars with a credit card. It is not necessary to buy crypto in a wallet.

Those responsible for the project believe that this is a truly unique space where collectors can collect “scenes”From your favorite adult artists.

Buy in USD

They allow their users to buy in US dollars (as well as Ether).

One of the biggest hurdles when buying NFT is having to convert the fiat currency (for example, US dollars) into Ether. They give us the option to buy directly with a credit card.

Transfer of NFTs

Once you have purchased an NFT, you have the option to transfer your Non-Fungible Token to another wallet, at no cost to you.

First version (alpha version)

As a reminder, this is their first release and they are working on developing many more features for their community. If you have any comments or suggestions, feel free to comment to them on their Discord channel.

You can visit the page in the following link. (NOTICE: Adult-only content)