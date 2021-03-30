Xuxa’s reflection on the wave of COVID-19 infections

Brazil is one of the countries with the highest number of infections by COVID-19 . In addition to that, it ranks as the second country with the highest number of deaths, with a total of 312,206 so far. With the purpose of raising awareness among the population, Xuxa recorded a shocking video about those that involve not complying with prevention measures. In this video, the so-called ‘Queen of the Short’ shared that, after an outing to the beach with her friends, she had infected her mother with coronavirus and that she would have died. It should be noted that Xuxa’s mother is fine and that the clip was solely for prevention purposes.

© @ bladmeneghel With his video, Xuxa tried to raise awareness among the population to stop COVID cases

Xuxa, whose real name is Maria da Graça Xuxa Meneghel, described a hypothetical situation, in which she talks about how her recklessness to go out with friends in the middle of a pandemic, led her to a catastrophic scenario at home. Unfortunately, this scenario is not so far removed from the reality of thousands of Brazilians, who have been infected in similar contexts.

On his Instagram profile, the children’s television star published a video in which he begins to tell how an outing with friends changed his life and that of his loved ones. “Hello, my name is Xuxa Meneghel and I went out to meet friends on a beach, then I returned to my house, where my mother was, whom I hugged and kissed, there my mother was infected with COVID. I killed my mother ”.