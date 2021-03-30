Xuxa’s message to raise awareness about covid

(Credit: Fernanda Calfat / Getty Images)

(CNN Spanish) – A message from the Brazilian model and singer Xuxa, an entertainment icon in the 90s, has caused controversy. Xuxa spoke on his social networks about the critical situation in his country due to covid-19. “I killed my mother”, are the shocking words that are heard in a story that tells in the first person during a video on Instagram. He then confirms that it is a fictional story. His intention with this video, he says, is to carry an alert message.

In the video posted on her Instagram account, which has already accumulated more than a million views, Xuxa told the following story in front of the camera: «The other day I went to the beach and met some friends, I also went dancing. Then I returned to my house and my mother was there. I hugged her and kissed her. The covid hit him. I killed my mother ».

After pausing, Xuxa, whose real name is Maria da Graça Xuxa Meneghel, clarifies that this story is not true and that it did not really happen to her. He says that his intention was to remind citizens that situations like this occur daily due to the lack of awareness of some people to maintain biosecurity standards and physical distancing in Brazil.

The opinions and comments of his more than 11 million followers were divided. On the one hand, several leaned in favor of the purpose of the message, emphasizing that obeying the orders of the authorities and staying home would help control the hospital crisis. While others complained to him, that due to his economic position it is very easy to stay at home when he does not have to go out to look for work and earn his daily bread.

Currently, Brazil is experiencing a critical situation with full hospitals, mandatory confinements and a disorganized vaccination process. First responders, hospital staff and even cemetery workers have told CNN that this latest wave has brought them down.

“It is a scene of war,” said paramedic Luis Eduardo Pimentel in São Paulo. “I can hardly describe what I am seeing, it is very sad what is happening to the country.”

Meanwhile, more and more patients continue to die. In recent days, so many deaths have been recorded that burials in São Paulo cemeteries occur every few minutes. Recently, the death toll from the virus exceeded 300,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

With information from CNN’s Matt Rivers.