Ticiane Pinheiro’s youngest daughter, 10-month-old Manuella, starred in a cute video shared by the journalist on Instagram. Cesar Tralli’s wife filmed the baby laughing a lot at a joke from her older sister, Rafaella Justus. In the comments, several famous friends of the journalist were enchanted by the moment. Check it out below:

Ticiane Pinheiro is spending more time with his daughters, Manuella, 10 months old, and Rafaella, 10 years old, due to the period of social isolation, a measure proposed by health authorities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This Friday (15), a fun moment between the sisters yielded a post that enchanted a team of celebrities, such as Xuxa, Ana Hickmann and Camilla Camargo.

Laughter of the baby is tietada by Xuxa

The presenter of “Hoje em Dia” showed the youngest heiress laughing. “Bringing you a little joy. My girls. A lot of love,” captioned Cesar Tralli’s wife, delivering the curious reason for Manuella’s laughter on video in the sequence (check below). In the comments, famous family friends spoke about the baby’s cute record, which has already started taking its first steps. “What a nice laugh! Beautiful!” Wrote Ana Hickmann. “Oh, how delicious!”, Said Xuxa Meneável and Camilla Camargo. “How cute!” Exclaimed Fabiana Justus, Rafa’s older sister on the part of her father, Roberto Justus.

Family kills grandparents’ homesickness with video

Adapting the routine due to the quarantine, Ticiane said, in a recent interview, that the family has used technology as an ally to kill homesickness. “Now the grandparents are far away. I make video calls for them to see Manu and Rafa. I miss my parents very much. For me it is very painful. I am linked to the family,” said the journalist in a recent interview. The harmony between the daughters was also commented on by her. “Rafa is maddened by Manu, who is her doll. When she is with her father, she wants to see her sister by video. When she is at home with me, she wants to change diapers and give food”, she revealed about the firstborn, about to win a new sister, from her father, as Ana Paula Siebert, Justus’ current wife, is in the final stretch of Vicky’s pregnancy.

Presenter is organizing donations: ‘I separate pieces’

Cesar Tralli’s wife also indicated that she has used her free time to donate items she no longer uses. “I’ve been taking the opportunity to clean up the house. This is the time to take everything out to donate. I sent a lot of things to a nursery in Paraisópolis that is helped by an employee here in the building. And my sister has an online store, so, too I separate pieces and send them to her. I also took the opportunity to get a lot of books and start reading again. I want to try at night, after Manu and Rafa sleep, “he said.

