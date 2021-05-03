XTB doubles profit in the first quarter with record of new clients

Related news

XTB announced this Thursday a net profit of 19.5 million euros in the first quarter of the year. This is 121.3% more than in the previous quarter thanks to a number new customer registration record. In total, during this period, the broker has added 67,000 users.

The number of registrations is 75% more bulky than in the last quarter of last year, with which the broker maintains the good streak driven by the arrival of new investors in the middle of the pandemic. So much so that, according to the figures published this Thursday, “for the first time in the history” of XTB more than 100,000 active clients have been counted on its platform.

The firm’s consolidated income amounted to 40.8 million euros, which is 33.4% compared to the previous quarter. One more figure than Alberto Medrán, general director of XTB Spain, has stood out as an indicator of “the consolidation of the company within the financial sector of each country where we are present “.

No commissions

With the aim of continuing to gain weight in the Spanish market, XTB will maintain the fee-free rate for the sale of shares for up to 100,000 euros per month. In Medran’s opinion, “there is still a long way to go” to gain business share. Within this same tone of speech, he highlighted that the XTB Investors Day held on April 17 “brought together more than 50,000 people led by more than 30 experts from the financial sector.

As regards the institutional area in the form of liquidity services and technological solutions to other financial institutions, X Open Hub (XOH), recorded revenues of 2.3 million euros, while in the fourth quarter of last year it reached 1.1 million euros. Some numbers that translate into “an increasingly relevant contribution to the group’s results.”

The other side of this boom is in a staff increase to 550 employees, which contributed to total operating costs of 19 million euros, this is slightly higher than those incurred by the group in the previous quarter.

Regarding the broker’s geographic expansion, it continues to work on the launch of its XTB MENA Ltd unit already registered in United Arab Emirates. Currently, work is being done to comply with all the conditions of the local regulator to obtain the definitive operating license.

Training and advice

In parallel, this Thursday it was known that XTB has reached an agreement with EFPA Spain whereby both entities will join forces to promote quality advice. Thus, the two parties will collaborate jointly in the organization of courses, conferences and seminars valid for the recertifications of EFPA European Investment Assistant (EIA), European Investment Practitioner (EIP), European Financial Advisor (EFA), European Financial Planner (EFP ) and the EFPA ESG Advisor Certification, fully adapted to the requirements imposed by Spanish and European regulators after the implementation of the MiFID II community directive.