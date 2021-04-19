XTB celebrates its Investors Day with the keys to investing from 30 experts

Related news

XTB celebrates this Saturday, April 17, the seventh edition of its Investors Day. Throughout the event, which takes place in digital format, they will speak more than 30 experts in economics, finance and markets to give his vision, advice and clues on how to approach investing today.

In addition to investment alternatives, the program focuses on the economic future of Spain and Latin America, as well as the measures that should be taken “urgently” to improve their position. The broker’s goal is to bring together “about 20,000 people” to make the meeting “the largest online event for investors in Spain”.

Among the event participants who will speak are Daniel Lacalle, economist and collaborator of this portal, José María Gay de Liébana, Jose Carlos Diez, Leopoldo Abadía, Pablo Gil, Martin Huete, Gonzalo bernardos Y Fernando Luque, among many others. They will participate in different round tables that will take place uninterruptedly throughout next Saturday from 10:00 to 22:00.

Investment trends

The general director of XTB for Spain, Alberto Medrán, has highlighted that Investors Day “brings together the best specialists of the moment”, who will recount “what will be the main trends and risks in financial markets” as well as the main “investment alternatives today”.

Along with the renowned experts already mentioned, top-level professionals from management companies such as Azvalor, Renta 4, Mapfre AM, Horos, Numantia and True Value will take the floor, to name just a few. Entities of the weight of Santander Bank, BBVA or ING and reference portals for investors such as Morningstar, Investing and Finect.

Since Latin AmericaThe highlight of the session will come with live connections with Jonathan Heath, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Mexico; Julio Velarde, president of the Central Bank of Peru; and Arturo Galindo, former governor of the Central Bank of Colombia.

The event can be followed live on the XTB Spain YouTube channel. The assistance is free both for clients and non-clients of the broker, so that only a registration is required in this specific web section created for the event.