Naming an artistic work is a complicated process, not only to ensure that it has enough visual and sound appeal to potential buyers, but also that it is easy to remember, that it is not offensive in any language and that it does not infringe any right. or previously registered intellectual property. This last case is more or less the one that happened to the well-known Japanese developer and publisher XSEED with one of its most famous sagas, the agricultural and social simulator formerly called Harvest Moon for many years and which has later been renamed Story of Seasons, precisely for licensing reasons that probably had to do with some name match. The fact is that, if it is usually difficult to choose a first name for a game, it may even be second, having to reinvent the name on something that had been working for some time, that is why one of the techniques that can result in these cases is that of brainstorming or brain storming, that is, meeting as a team and launching ideas into the air as they come to mind, regardless of whether they have more or less sense of input.

That would explain some of the names that the people who make up this company came up with as a possible substitute, one of the many facts that it has shown on the occasion of its fifteenth anniversary, some of them truly curious, among them the romantics. Summer Solstice or Autumn Wind, and the best of all, Plow & Propose, that is, plowing and proposing (in marriage), which in the end are two of the most striking activities that this saga has joined – and that has served as inspiration for other later simulators such as the indie Stardew Valley – but that as well as very commercial It is not heard first, reaching the final result of Story of Seasons, which is what has remained, even in his crossover with the veteran animated series Doraemon. What do you think of XSEED’s proposals as alternative names to Harvest Moon?

