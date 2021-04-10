XRP price hit $ 1 after an increase in its open futures interest

Following the SEC’s lawsuit filed against Ripple and XRP late last year, many observers would have thought that the price of the token would drop considerably and it would take a long time to rise. But, surprisingly, that has not been the case. Rather, the token has held its price and even surpassed its $ 1 resistance level.

The regulator accused Ripple and its directors of operating an unregistered initial public offering (IPO) when the company raised $ 1.3 billion.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

On April 6, the SEC granted Ripple Labs access to SEC documents showing the regulator’s views or interpretation on cryptocurrencies.

Following the news, XRP consolidated and rose by 70% when the token crossed the $ 1 mark for the first time since March 2018.

Ripple projects positively impact the price

The recent activities of Ripple Labs have also contributed to the positive performance of the XRP price.

Ripple recently acquired a 40% stake in Tanglo, an Asia-based fiat money transfer company. Just 24 hours after the announcement, XRP was up 10%.

However, investor interest in XRP surged after open interest reached $ 1.2 billion, a new record. The 119% increase in open positions in the last 30 days gave XRP the necessary strength to retake the third position that it vacated for Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC) and Polkadot (DOT) in recent months.

XRP spot volume for the past 30 days has reached $ 44.3 billion, which is very inspiring for the token. However, it is only 31% Ether.

The healthy derivatives market that XRP is having has greatly contributed to the participation of larger players. Once an asset receives more arbitrage and hedging activity, its spot trading volume appears to grow.

The token has continued to attract more investors despite the negative regulatory situation the company is in.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by signing up for our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account