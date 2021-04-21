XRP Community Files New Motion to Intervene in Ongoing Ripple-SEC Court Case

Compartir

The XRP community has filed a new motion to intervene in the ongoing legal duel between blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc and the US Securities and Exchange (SEC).

The motion contained in a Memorandum of Law listing Jordan Deaton, James Lamonte, four other proposed auditors, and all XRP holders, outlined a number of relevant facts that made the lawsuit look like a witch hunt.

Neither Ripple nor the SEC are acting in favor of the XRP community

The SEC launched the lawsuit alleging that XRP is a security, accusing Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, and Chris Larsen, co-founder of the company, of selling the cryptocurrency without properly registering it as equity.

While the resulting legal battle has opened up many irregularities by the SEC that favors the blockchain firm, the filed memorandum noted that several government agencies recognize XRP as a currency and that neither the SEC nor the defendants are representing. the interests of the XRP community.

The damning lawsuit has been cited as a stumbling block for XRP developers, investors, and companies relying on it due to its exclusion from major exchanges.

“Many of those developers and individuals and small businesses have been slowed or stopped due to the claim that today’s XRP itself is an investment contract and therefore a guarantee,” the document reads, and adds that the auditors are ready to show that XRP has “the highest utility of all cryptocurrencies.”

The ongoing Ripple-SEC standoff has been met with many irregularities, such as improper recourse to gather information, as alleged by the blockchain payments company. While the SEC has until May 3 to respond to this request from Deaton and company to intervene, pending a ruling from federal judge Analisa Torres on May 17, there is speculation in the cryptocurrency ecosystem that the new President Gary Gensler could withdraw the lawsuit.

Image Source: Shutterstock