XRP Community Files Motion in SEC Case Against Ripple

If the SEC is successful in suing Ripple, it could attack the other cryptocurrencies, says lawyer.

The whistleblowers claim that several companies have been harmed by the SEC’s actions.

A group of XRP holders filed a motion in a United States District Court. The objective is for the judicial body to intervene in the lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of that country (SEC) against Ripple for the alleged sale of unregistered securities to finance the company’s activities.

The 36-page memorandum was filed on Monday, April 19, 2021, by attorney John E. Deaton at representation of 6,000 holders of the cryptocurrency issued by Ripple. Through this initiative, the whistleblowers claim that many companies and individuals have been harmed by the SEC’s lawsuit against this company.

“The SEC has put the ownership of XRP holders at the center of this case and places their interest at the completely opposite end of the spectrum than that of XRP holders,” the motion states.

The lawyer explained on April 16, 2021 through a Twitter account belonging to his company, that “behind the judge’s back, the SEC violated the rules of the US civil court.” He spoke in relation to requests made by the government entity to foreign governments for information on Ripple.

SEC lawsuit could set a precedent for cryptocurrencies

Deaton added that when the Court was asked to hear the claims of their defendants, they received taunts and insults from the SEC. Furthermore, the lawyer argued that, in his opinion, XRP is indeed a “promising digital asset” and not a security.

For the professional “it is clear that those who use XRP have the right to intervene in this case in order to defend their interests.” It maintains that these are “the very interests that the SEC decided to dismiss when it filed its December 2020 complaint.”

The lawyer adds, on the motion request, the following:

If the SEC is successful in its attack on Ripple and XRP, it will assume the authority to regulate and attack all other existing cryptocurrencies. The precedent set here becomes the new standard and there will be no digital asset exchanges, developers, providers, ordinary users, and retail cryptocurrency holders who are safe. John Deaton, attorney for The Deaton Law Firm.

The SEC now has until May 3 to present arguments opposing the motion., and the attorney for the complainants will have the opportunity to present the community’s case to a federal judge on May 17, who will decide whether it should be granted.

As you will recall, the SEC sued Ripple on December 22, 2020 for the sale of XRP to fund company activities. The SEC considers that asset to be an unregistered security. and Ripple, for its part, argues that it is a “virtual currency.”

According to the complaint published by CriptoNoticias, Ripple would have raised at least $ 1.3 billion since 2013 through the sale of XRP. In addition, it would have used that asset to pay consideration such as labor services. Larsen and Garlinghouse are also accused of making unrecorded personal sales of the alleged security for a total of $ 600 million.

Since the SEC announced charges against Ripple, platforms such as Binance.US and eToro have suspended US trading of XRP. However, the cryptocurrency has been in a bullrun for several weeks. At the time of writing this note, its price has registered an increase in the last 24 hours of 5.63% to settle at USD 1.43.