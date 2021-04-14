XRP above $ 2? Why DeFi Integration Could Be a Game Changer

Compartir

With the biggest gains in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, XRP is trading at $ 1.88 registering an increase of 35.9% during the last day. On the weekly and monthly charts, XRP was up 107% and 307% respectively.

XRP on a bullish trajectory on the 24-hour chart. Source: XRPUSDT Tradingview

Trader Altstreet Bets has shared the chart below to indicate that XRP price could hit $ 3 “with no resistance.” The trader has established the support at $ 1.10 and $ 1.72 and believes that XRP could target $ 8.49 in the long term.

Source: Altstreet Bets

Many factors are contributing to XRP’s recent performance. The great interest of investors in South Korea, the purchase of the token for a premium and the case of new uses for XRP.

In the legal corner, trader King Solomon has been bullish on recent developments at the Securities and Exchange Commission versus Ripple Labs, and the lawsuit from executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.

Presented by the alleged sale of an unrecorded security, things seem to be going in the payment company’s favor.

Researcher Leonidas Hadjiloizou has shown the position of international institutions on XRP. The Bank for International Settlements, in a report, said that XRP “is definitely not a security.” Hadjiloizou said:

Would Jay Clayton push for a lawsuit against Ripple as he walked out the door if he believed the SEC would take action anyway after he left? I don’t think I would. This is one of the reasons I believe the SEC does not want this lawsuit and will resolve it if it can save face.

Although the legal dispute could be far from over, sentiment on the outcome is bullish in the crypto market. King Solomon said:

Furthermore, the case appears to reveal that former SEC leaders put their personal gain before the well-being of the nation. When the agency repeatedly states in filings and hearings that “the SEC is not being tried here,” the opposite is almost certainly the case.

XRP use cases expand to DeFi

Interoperable solution Wanchain has announced that XRP will be integrated into its platform alongside Ethereum, Bitcoin, EOS, and others. Taking advantage of Wanchain’s ‘universal multi-chain bridges’, users will be able to trade cross-chain enabled XRP tokens.

From now on, XRP holders can start earning from Wanchain DeFi protocols like WanSwap, the platform’s native decentralized exchange. Wanchain’s team said in an official post:

XRP holders can now safely use their XRP to farm, mine, and provide liquidity rather than simply leaving their tokens, idle, on wallets and exchanges. XRP tokens can now finally interact with DeFi applications and reach their full potential.

Wanchain users will have at their disposal a native wallet and Wanbridge website where they can send and receive XRP cross-chain.

To achieve this, the platform “converts” the token into the XRP Ledger and, in the case of Ethereum, mints an ERC-20 token called wanXRP. All transactions using Wanchain are free.