XPRIZE and Musk Foundation Announce $ 100 Million XPRIZE Carbon Removal Guidelines and Enrollment Opening

Launched on Earth Day 2021 and following a live broadcast with Elon Musk, XPRIZE announces plans to combat climate change by incentivizing carbon dioxide gigaton removal solutions

XPRIZE, a global leader in the design and implementation of innovative competition models to solve the world’s most important challenges, today announced the official launch of the XPRIZE Carbon Removal of $ 100 million with the opening of team registrations and the publication of the competition guidelines. The announcement was made shortly after Peter H. Diamandis, founder and CEO of XPRIZE, and Elon musk They participated in a live Twitter feed to discuss the importance of incentivizing carbon dioxide removal solutions, the climate crisis and the launch of the largest incentive award in history. The conversation was followed by a virtual question and answer session led by Marcius Extavour, XPRIZE Vice President of Climate and Environment, and XPRIZE Chief Impact Officer, Zenia tata.

Funded by the Musk Foundation, the $ 100 million XPRIZE Carbon Removal aims to address climate change by asking innovators around the world to develop solutions that can remove carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere or oceans and ensure an environmentally benign method. Permanently.

The math of climate makes it increasingly clear that we need to remove gigatons of carbon dioxide over the next several decades to avoid the worst effects of climate change. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimates the need to eliminate 10 net gigatons of carbon dioxide per year by 2050. As governments, companies, investors and entrepreneurs make plans to meet this challenge It is clear that we will need a set of solutions that are tested through demonstration and implementation to complement the work that is already being carried out.

Read more

This four-year global competition invites innovators and teams from anywhere in the world to create and demonstrate solutions that can extract carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere or the oceans. To win the grand prize, teams must demonstrate a standard scale solution that removes at least 1000 tonnes per year; model your costs at a scale of 1 million tons per year and show a way to reach a scale of gigatons per year in the future. All demos must be validated by a third party. During the first two stages of the competition, teams must demonstrate the main component of their carbon dioxide removal solutions on a smaller scale, not the complete operational solution. Complete operational solutions are necessary to win. Any solution that removes carbon dioxide meets the requirements: nature-based, direct capture of air, oceans, mineralization or anything else that achieves net negative emissions, durably sequesters carbon dioxide, and shows a sustainable path to, finally reach the gigaton scale.

“The goal of this CO2 Removal XPRIZE is to turn ideas into demos, and turn PowerPoint solutions into hardware,” he said. Peter H. Diamandis, Founder and CEO of XPRIZE. “With the launch of the competition for the largest award in history, we hope to bring together the intelligence of engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs around the world to build solutions that work effectively at low cost and on a massive scale. We know that our competition models of Incentive awards have enormous philanthropic influence. Generally, all teams spend 10 to 40 times the award amount to reach the goal. XPRIZE for proven solutions, not ideas. We are excited to see the same level of impact with this challenge. Many thanks to Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation. “

During the competition, the USD 100 million prize will be distributed as follows:

Teams can enter the competition at any stage. XPRIZE is looking for the best solutions, regardless of whether they are completed in the first few rounds or not. After the first year of the competition, the judges will review the competitors’ progress at that time, and will award 15 Milestone Awards of $ 1 million each.

XPRIZE will also award up to $ 5 million to student groups in Fall 2021. These awards may fund participation in the XPRIZE Carbon Removal, or the development of key assistive technologies.

In 2024, once their solutions are developed, teams are invited to apply to be considered as Finalists, and be visited by XPRIZE to validate the performance of their solution in person. In 2025, after 4 years, the judges will select the winners:

“Everyone should be clear by 2021 that climate change represents an existential threat, and that our carbon dioxide emissions are a major cause,” he said Marcius Extavour, Vice President of Climate and Environment, XPRIZE. “Even as we aim to reach net zero, the math of climate tells us that we must also accelerate development and implementation solutions that can be carbon dioxide negative. That’s what this award is all about.”

It is not too late to create a better future, but doing so will require a group effort and companies facilitating the development of bold solutions. We look forward to seeing what the teams develop over the next four years and to witness how their creations have a first-hand impact on mitigating the climate crisis. Starting right now. ”

For more information on XPRIZE Carbon Removal, to view award guidelines, or to register, visit xprize.org/carbonremoval.

About XPRIZE

XPRIZE, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, is the global leader in designing and implementing innovative competitive models to solve the world’s most important challenges. Active competitions include the USD 20 million NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, the USD 10 million Rainforest XPRIZE, the USD 10 million ANA Avatar XPRIZE, the USD 5 million IBM Watson AI XPRIZE, the XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling of $ 5 million, the $ 5 million XPRIZE Rapid COVID Testing, and the $ 500,000 Pandemic Response Challenge. For more information, visit xprize.org.

About the Musk Foundation

The Musk Foundation creates grants that are awarded in support of renewable energy research and promotion, human space exploration research and promotion, pediatric research, science and engineering education, and the development of safe artificial intelligence. for the benefit of humanity

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

See the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005479/en/

Contacts

Caden Kinard, XPRIZE

caden.kinard@xprize.org