Offered in two configurations, one powered and one all-wheel drive

It has a Level 3 of autonomous driving

The Xpeng P7 2020 is a new electric saloon that has two options in terms of engines and that can offer a range of more than 700 kilometers, yes, according to the old NEDC approval protocol.

The Xpeng P7 2020 It is a new electric saloon born in China equipped with extensive technology and offering two different options in terms of engines. Although by size it more closely resembles a Tesla Model S, by price it can be considered direct competition from the Model 3.

XPENG P7 2020: OUTDOOR

The Xpeng P7 2020 part of the SEPA platform of the Chinese manufacturer, specifically for electric cars. It is 4.9 meters long and has a 3-meter wheelbase.

Its design is the result of a careful aerodynamic study that makes your Cx is 0.236.

The sporty point is put by red brake calipers that appear through the rims and are signed by the specialist Brembo.

XPENG P7 2020: INTERIOR

The Xpeng P7 2020 It stands out inside for the presence of a digital fabric that, apart from the steering wheel, eliminates the physical controls.

The control panel is a screen that joins the central one, larger and from which the multimedia system and aspects of interest such as the climate control are controlled. It responds to voice commands and allows interaction through sight. It also has artificial intelligence, through which you can select and search for services that suit the driver.

XPENG P7 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Xpeng P7 2020 It has a Level 3 of autonomous driving, something for which it includes 12 ultrasonic sensors, five radars manufactured by Bosch and 13 cameras scattered throughout the car. The system is capable of 30 trillion calculations per minute.

The car has a facial recognition and fingerprint recognition system that makes it unnecessary to carry any device to open and start.

The Alibaba application is integrated, which allows the driver to access the services conglomerate of the e-commerce giant, among which is AliExpress.

XPENG P7 2020: MECHANICAL

The Xpeng P7 2020 It is going to be sold in two versions. The lightest has a single electric motor arranged on the rear axle that delivers 263 horsepower and 390 Newton meters. It allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / hour in 6.7 seconds. Above is the all-wheel drive version, which adds a second propeller on the front axle to raise power and torque up to 431 horsepower and 655 Newton meters respectively. The acceleration from 0 to 100 km / hour in this case is 4.3 seconds.

The drums that powers the motors is 80.87 kilowatt hours of capacity, and ensures an autonomy of 706 kilometers in the propulsion version according to the homologation protocol NEDC. The theoretical energy consumption is 12.5 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers.

The Xpeng P7 2020 It features an adaptive double triangle suspension on the front axle and multi-link rear suspension.

XPENG P7 2020: PRICE

The price of Xpeng P7 2020 in China it starts at 270,000 yuan, which at the current exchange rate is just over 35,000 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/24/2020 The Xpeng P7 is officially unveiled.

