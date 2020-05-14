In a meeting held on Wednesday, 13, with employees, via the Internet, XP Investimentos announced that the home office will be extended, at least, until the end of this year – following a movement of multinationals such as Google, Facebook and Twitter. For some, remote work may even be permanent. “But it will be optional. The employee will be able to choose if he works from home or goes to the office (after the end of the quarantine)”, says the partner and responsible for the People & Management area at XP, Guilherme Sant’Anna.

According to him, the surveys carried out so far have a tendency for employees to want to continue with the home office. In a survey conducted by the bank in April, 95% of employees would like to maintain at least one day a week from home office and almost 60% between three and four days.

“We see that employees are more comfortable not having to spend hours in traffic or having to move between rooms to attend meetings. Now, through the computer screen, they can disconnect from one meeting and join another immediately.”

Sant’Anna says that working at home in this quarantine has been very efficient and productive. According to him, the improvement is notable in the satisfaction indicators of customers and employees. The executive says that, as soon as social isolation started, the company provided all the infrastructure for employees to be able to work from home.

In the list of tools, there are tables, chairs, computers and a refund voucher for employees to buy whatever was necessary for their daily work at home, such as UPS (uninterrupted power source), headset (headphones) and screens for computers.

He points out, however, that it is important to maintain interaction between employees. For this reason, XP has been promoting virtual happy hour among employees. Some members even get a voucher to place orders during the meeting.

Layout

In this scenario of advancing remote work, the company is studying to transform the current offices into concept offices, which will support specific training demands, face-to-face dynamics, reception of customers and partners. For Guilherme Benchimol, founder and president of XP, the premise for the company to take this idea forward is to ensure a better quality of life for employees and continuous benefits for customers and society in general. “We have one more chance to prove that we are able to continue reinventing ourselves and continue to transform the market to improve people’s lives.”

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year