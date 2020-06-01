The private equity fund managed by the digital investment platform XP Inc acquired control at CBV eye hospital for R $ 200 million, XP executives said on Monday.

XP plans to use CBV as a consolidation platform in a highly dispersed sector in Brazil, with 5,000 clinics across the country and annual revenues of around R $ 8 billion, XP partner Chu Kong said in an interview with . .

The agreement is the latest sign of consolidation in the fragmented Brazilian health sector, following a trend previously observed in laboratories, hospitals and oncology clinics.

“Eye clinics and hospitals are an attractive business because ophthalmic treatment still has low penetration in Brazil and also because it is a treatment that permeates all stages of life,” said Kong, who did not specify the size of XP’s stake in the company.

CBV, based in Brasilia, is the first acquisition of XP’s recently launched private equity fund, which raised 1.3 billion reais with more than 5,000 investors in February to invest in medium-sized companies.

Founded by doctor Marcos Ávila in 2004, the hospital recorded a revenue of almost 80 million reais last year, performing 100,000 consultations and 7,000 surgeries.

“I joined XP because I saw the opportunity to consolidate the sector, but I didn’t have the capital to finance the project alone,” said Ávila, adding that all the money invested by XP would finance the company’s growth. CBV’s goal is to reach 1 million consultations in five years after acquisitions and organic growth.

Ávila will remain in the business as a shareholder and medical director. But Rafael Mendes, a former partner at private equity firms Victoria Capital Partners and Principia Capital Partners, was chosen as CEO. Previously, Mendes led acquisitions by the Oncology clinic oncology group.

