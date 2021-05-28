XOXO: First teaser for ‘Gossip Girl’, the return of the legendary series that premieres on July 8 on HBO Max

The Gossip Queen is back. The return of ‘Gossip Girl’ has first teaser and in it we can hear the voice of Kristen Bell, which once again haunts New York’s poshest teens. Only this time the teenagers are different.

This first teaser arrives with the release date: July 8 will be the day this reboot of ‘Gossip Girl’ arrives on HBO Max. In Spain we still do not know what will happen to it, since HBO Spain is releasing some content from HBO Max (‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, the meeting of ‘Friends’) but not all.

Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith form the new cast, much more inclusive than the original, which revealed stars like Blake Lively and Penn Badgley.

The scriptwriter of the original Joshua Safran is responsible for this new stage, which writes and produces under the supervision of the original creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who this time remain behind the scenes as executive producers.

Character posters

The new protagonists of ‘Gossip Girl’ already have their own official posters, in which they appear beautiful … if it weren’t for the fact that the Gossip Queen has painted X’s and O’s on their immaculate little faces. This new stage will be very influenced by current times, and the mysterious blogger will no longer write … a blog. It’s 2021. Not much is known yet about its channels to expose the secrets of these poor daddy’s children, but it is said that it will be a system through all social networks.