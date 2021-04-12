Xolos vs Mazatlán FC: The line-ups of the match of day 14 in Liga MX

Los Xolos de Tijuana will seek to return to the path of victory in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, receiving the visit of Mazatlán FC within the Sunday action on matchday 14.

The border team led by the Argentine coach Pablo Guede adds a victory in its last seven games played in the contest to place in ninth position in the general table with 16 points.

While the Sinaloan picture of the Mexican strategist Thomas Boy he comes with a win in his last five games in the 2021 Clausura tournament to stay out of the playoff spots with 14 points in 14th place.

ALIGNMENTS

XOLOS

24 Benny Díaz (P) 2 Brayan Angulo 18 Gonzalo Jara 22 Vladimir Loroña 34 Víctor Guzmán 8 Esteban Pavez 10 Fidel Martínez 11 Junior Sornoza 14 Christian Rivera 21 Jordi Cordizo 9 Mauro Manotas

MAZATLAN FC

33 Ricardo Gutiérrez (P) 3 Néstor Vidrio 5 Carlos Vargas 16 José Ortiz 25 Israel Jiménez (C) 189 Salvador Rodríguez 1 Gael Sandoval 6 Roberto Meráz 30 Giovanni Oliveira 17 Camilo Sanvezzo 9 Fernando Aristeguieta

