Xolos: Vladimir Loroña commits to Tijuana after his participation in the Pre-Olympic

The Tijuana Xolos have closed with their preparation stage to make the trip to the pearl of Guadalajara, facing the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the MX League as a visitor against the Rojinegros del Atlas.

In a press videoconference, defender Vladimir Loroña promised to show his best version to help the border team by achieving the goal of advancing to the final phase in the Mexican soccer tournament.

“Talking with the teachers during the week they have let me know that the team has been working very well and that I have to catch up,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican defender said he was happy to be part of the championship in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament with the Mexican team and that great learning takes place towards the Tokyo Olympics.

“Very happy for what we achieved, I had to play and be in the starting eleven, I had missed several tournaments and achieved that medal and the pass to the Olympians, the truth fills me with pride,” he said.

