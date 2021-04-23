Xolos Tijuana vs Necaxa FC: Schedule and channel where to watch the match of Matchday 16

The Xolos de Tijuana receive a visit from the Rayos del Necaxa team this Friday, April 23, on the pitch of the Caliente Stadium at 9:06 p.m., a match corresponding to the Date 16 of Closing 2021 from Liga MX, which you can follow live on Fox Sports.

Although Necaxa is last in the General Classification, it has a slight chance of entering the Liguilla, winning its two games but depending on a series of combinations that allow Necaxa to hold on until the end.

For his part, Xolos de Tijuana in 15th, hopes to get into the repechage zone and if he wins his two remaining games, he could reach seventh place in the best of cases.

You can follow the game on Fox Sports starting at 8:06; Central Mexico time.

