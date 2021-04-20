Xolos: Robert Dante Siboldi had his first training as a Tijuana coach

After the defeat as a visitor to the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, the Tijuana Xolos have introduced Robert Dante Siboldi as their new coach for the remainder of the Closing tournament 2021 in Liga MX.

After the presentation press conference at the club’s camp, the Uruguayan strategist was present in his first training session with the squad as a frontier coach for his first game on his return to the bench.

Via Twitter, the Xolos de Tijuana released the images where the South American coach is shown holding a talk with all the players, prior to practice to refine details for the game on matchday 16.

“Welcome Profe!” They wrote.

The Xolos de Tijuana remain with aspirations to achieve the pass to the final phase in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, to be located in position 15 of the general table with 16 units, one point behind the repechage positions.

