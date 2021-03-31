Xolos: Miguel Sansores with the illusion of being able to reach the Mexican National Team

Los Xolos de Tijuana are in their preparation training to face the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the MX League as a visitor against the Rojinegros del Atlas.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, forward Miguel Sansores confessed that he maintains the illusion of showing his best version on the field with his team to be considered in the calls of the Mexican team.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Hirving “Chucky” Lozano reveals that he “suffered” playing as 9

“Sometimes the striker spends moments, he has to see or take to the best that he is. As Mexicans we have very few opportunities but we do not have to regret either. We have to do things well for one,” he said.

Regarding the current situation of the Tijuana Xolos, the Mexican attacker affirmed that the pause of the FIFA date it has come to benefit the preparation within the team for the commitment to the Guadalajara.

“We have prepared it quite well, we had fallen into a slump of 3 games that we lost. We had players called up to the National Team and that is also important for the Club, we are working on our thing for this weekend,” he declared.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Raoul Ortiz places Hirving Lozano above the stars of the United States

The Tijuana Xolos will seek to reaffirm themselves in the repechage zone in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, facing the Rojinegros del Atlas as a visitor, in the action of matchday 13.