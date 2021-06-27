Xolos: Mauro Manotas’s message after the friendly match against Cimarrones

Los Xolos de Tijuana added their second preseason preparation game heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when they tied by a score of 2-2 against the Cimarrones de Sonora of the Expansion League MX.

In an interview after the friendly game, forward Mauro Manotas affirmed that the squad continues to show progress in collective functioning a month away from the start of next season.

“This is just beginning, we need a month to start the tournament, the team is doing well, we have had a very demanding and good preseason, we hope to continue on the same path,” he declared.

Forward Mauro Manotas became the figure of the friendly match against Cimarrones de Sonora, by converting the two goals of the Xolos de Tijuana in a 2-2 tie in the preparation game.