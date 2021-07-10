Xolos makes the signing of Gil Alcalá official

The Xolos de Tijuana continue to assemble towards the 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League and this Friday, July 9, they made official the signing of goalkeeper Gil Alcalá, who arrives from the Gallos de Querétaro.

Through their social networks, the Xolos de Tijuana welcomed the Mexican goalkeeper, who left the Gallos Blancos after spending four years under the feathers.

“Gil Alcalá joins the Xoloitzcuintle campus. Welcome to Tijuana, Gil!”

Gil Alcalá’s letter belonged to the Tijuana Xolos for a couple of seasons, so now he had to leave the Gallos after his loan came to an end with the end of the 2021 Clausura.

With the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, Gil Alcalá won a Copa MX and a Super Cup MX.

