Xolos: Jonathan Orozco highlights the qualities of Robert Dante Siboldi as a coach

Los Xolos de Tijuana remain in the first stage of training in full preseason on the beaches of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX in Mexican soccer.

In an interview for the club’s social networks, goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco recognized the quality and qualities that coach Robert Dante Siboldi has for the 2020-2021 season in Mexican football.

“He has many qualities, he has done very well in the teams where he has been, I had the opportunity to be champion by his side, I fully trust him, in what he does on and off the field for the teams,” he said.

Regarding staying with the captain’s badge in the team, the Mexican goalkeeper affirmed that being the leader in the dressing room is a great responsibility that he must demonstrate in each game.

“The captains that the institution has had have been important, renowned, it is an enormous responsibility to do things well, especially on the pitch. To be the leader that the team needs,” he declared.

