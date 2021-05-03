Xolos: Jonathan Orozco apologizes to the Tijuana fans after the failure in the Clausura 2021

The Xolos of Tijuana consumed a Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX for the forgetfulness, when being left without possibilities to dispute the final phase by way of repechage, after equalizing in matchday 17 against the Cruz Azul Machine.

Faced with this situation, the goalkeeper and captain Jonathan Orozco spoke on social networks and addressed the faithful fans of the border team with a message of apology for not advancing to the reclassification of the contest.

“This photo represents what I feel, and what the tournament was, we left much to be desired, and we owe a lot to the institution that has trusted us. We are not worthy representatives of the claw and values ​​that @xolos proclaims.”

“We will have to do a deep analysis in the institution to make the best decisions both sports and administrative. I thank the fans who were always with us at all times, we are indebted to you, because you deserve more from this team. Only God knows that the future holds … “, he wrote next to an image of the game against Cruz Azul.

The Xolos of Tijuana will begin the Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League submerged in the problems in the quotient table, along with Atlético San Luis, Mazatlán FC, Rojinegros del Atlas, Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, Diablos Rojos del Toluca and Rayos del Necaxa.

