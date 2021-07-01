Xolos: “I am in my best moment”, Yonatthan Rak after his signing with Tijuana

Yonatthan Rak, new defender of the Tijuana Xolos, spoke for the first time after his arrival in Liga MX, ensuring that he is in one of the best moments of his career to take on this new challenge.

In statements to the Xolos channel, Rak said that he has been adapting well to the rest of the border squad and was confident that he will be able to win a place in the Robert Dante Siboldi team.

“Little by little I am adapting very well to the team. The truth is I take it as a very nice challenge, it grabs me in one of the best moments of my career and the truth is that I have come to learn a lot, to add and contribute what is mine from wherever I touch “

On the adaptation of Uruguayan soccer to Mexican soccer, Rak declared that it will take a couple of days to modify his game, although he pointed out that there will not be a complete change, since it was his characteristics that precisely made him arrive in Tijuana.

“Without a doubt day by day he will change a bit (his style of play), but not much, because what led me to be here was my game in Uruguay. So it is trying to add some things and polish others, some defects “

