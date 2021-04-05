Xolos from Tijuana with dressing room problems; Pablo Guede would be faced with players

Xolos de Tijuana has had a Clausura 2020 in the MX League full of ups and downs, since those led by Pablo Guede They have only won two games of the last eight and have come from losing by the smallest difference against some Rojinegros del Atlas who are intractable and already hold fifth place at one point direct to the Liguilla, while the frontiers are ninth with 16 units, situation that would be creating a bad atmosphere in the club’s dressing room.

According to information revealed by Raúl Orvañanos from Fox Sports, in the Xolos there would be serious wardrobe problems between the coaching staff commanded by Pablo Guede and the group of players, which would be causing a heavy and unbreathable environment and that has made it noticeable on the court and that the results are not as desired.

“THEY TELL ME ABOUT TIJUANA THAT THERE ARE PROBLEMS BETWEEN THE TECHNICAL STAFF AND THE FOOTBALL PLAYERS,” Orvañanos revealed on the Fox Gol México program.

Xolos does not even have the repechage guaranteed, firstly because it has a calendar closure with teams that still play something in the season, among which is Mazatlán FC, which is two points away, and will close with the leader Cruz Azul, who he is intractable after stringing together 11 consecutive games with victory and with very high morale.

For now, in recent hours the continuity of Pablo Guede in the Tijuana Xolos has been questioned, and everything seems to indicate that the favorite candidate is Miguel Herrera, who left the Club América bench at the end of last season.

