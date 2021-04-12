Xolos: Fans demand the return of Miguel Herrera after the dismissal of Pablo Guede

After it was leaked that he resigned his post after the loss to Mazatlan FC, the Tijuana Xolos have confirmed the dismissal of Pablo Guede as the institution’s coach in the final part of the Closing tournament 2021.

With this, the Argentine strategist has become the third technical director who has been dismissed in the contest, along with the Mexicans Luis Fernando ‘Flaco’ Tena with the Braves of Ciudad Juárez and José Guadalupe ‘Profe’ Cruz with the Rays of Necaxa.

After the official announcement of the club, the comments and reactions of the loyal fans of the frontiersmen did not wait, placing coach Miguel Herrera as the ideal candidate to fill the position.

