Xolos: Esteban Pavez reveals what helped him get up when he “hit rock bottom”

Esteban Pavez, a striker for the Tijuana Xolos, is preparing for his second season in Liga MX in the border team and this time, he opened up to talk about one of the moments that marked his career as a soccer player.

In an interview published by the Xolos de Tijuana, Pavez commented that his son was the key piece so that he could raise his career, because when he was born in 2010, the Chilean striker was in a very bad footballing moment.

Also read: Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey goes for striker in Serie A

“In 2010, when my son was born, I think it was a before and after me. I was in the second division in a team called San Marcos de Arica and I think I played quite low on football there and with the arrival of my son it gave me a second wind “

“I decided that I was going to give everything to give my son a good life, that he could have everything that I didn’t have and I think that was a before and after. For me, my son was the one who gave me a second wind “

After this, Esteban Pavez went through Unión Temuco, Colo Colo, Atlético Paranaense and Al-Nasr, to later arrive at the Xolos de Tijuana as reinforcement in the 2021 Clausura Tournament.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: