Xolos: Esteban Pavez hurt by the resignation of Pablo Guede

Los Xolos de Tijuana have embarked on the trip to the pearl of Guadalajara, to face the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the MX League, as a visitor against the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

In a press videoconference at the concentration hotel, midfielder Esteban Pavez confessed that within the group he feels hurt by the unexpected resignation of the coach Pablo Guede to the team bench.

“The team was hurt by the teacher’s departure, it was his personal decision. For his sake, he was not very well personally and Mazatlan was what triggered his departure. Personally, he hit me,” he said.

In addition, the Chilean midfielder affirmed that they remain focused on how to lead the institution to the positions it deserves to be and return to the forefront by way of the playoffs in the Closing tournament 2021.

“We are not a team to be in the position that we are, these three games we are going to fight to the death to qualify and that this championship has not been a failure,” he stressed.

