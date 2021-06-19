Xolos: Esteban Pavez highlights the ability of Roberto Dante Siboldi on the bench

Los Xolos de Tijuana continue with their preseason training on the beaches of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, ahead of the first preparation games heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In an interview for the medium ‘Pressport‘, midfielder Esteban Pavez confessed that the arrival of the coach Robert Dante Siboldi to the border bench has become an injection of motivation in the group.

Read also: Xolos de Tijuana would have Lucas Rodríguez tied up for the 2021 Apertura

“The arrival of the teacher was at the right time that we needed to have someone like that, he is a person who is 100% dedicated to this, he is dedicated to us. He is a humble and hardworking coaching staff,” he said.

Esteban Pavez spoke about how @LosSiboldis arrived at the @Xolos bank. “The arrival of the teacher was at the right time that we needed to have someone like this, he is a person who is 100% dedicated to this, he is dedicated to us. It is a humble and hardworking coaching staff ”. pic.twitter.com/X2G9xJLXPu – PressPort (@PressPortmx) June 18, 2021

In addition, the Chilean midfielder said that it is the first time that he has worked with such intensity in a preseason with a team for the start of a new season full of aspirations and goals.

“I think it has been a fairly intense preseason, it has been a long time since I had one like the one we are having in which there are days of sand, golf and a lot of football,” he said.

Read also: Cruz Azul loses Ignacio Rivero; Xolos did not accept the latest proposal from La Maquina