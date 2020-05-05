Source: Twitter @Xolos

Xolos overcame defeat in last game after winning 3-0 to Puebla, in match corresponding to the Matchday 8 of the e-Liga MX. Alexis Castro he commanded his own, while ‘The Strip‘ gave rest to Ormeño to use Christian Tabó.

Those of Tijuana they appeared at the rera Perrera Mayor ‘after falling last day before Guadalajara. For his part, Puebla came after one more defeat from the hand of Ormeño, who fell on the last date against Toluca.

Camilo Sanvezzo opened the scoring at 15 ′ in favor of the locals. The striker traveled a good part of the field to finish inside the area with a powerful shot that left no opportunities for the rival goalkeeper.

The first time ended with a home advantage. In the complementary part both institutions turned to the front; however it was the Xolos who, through Angulo, they placed 2-0 at minute 70 of the game. Falleti placed the last for his at 90 ′.

With this result, Xolos of Tijuana is kept alive and there are serious hopes of accessing the Liguilla in this e-Liga MX. For its part, Puebla continues its bad streak after add a significant series of consecutive defeats.

