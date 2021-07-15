Xolos de Tijuana would have stopped negotiations for Nicolás Benedetti

The possibility of a stay of Renato Ibarra with the America club begins to gain strength, the Ecuadorian training with the first team and it is not the displeasure of Santiago Solari; however, for this to happen, they need to sell to some foreign players.

One of the candidates to come out this summer is the Colombian midfielder, Nicolás Benedetti, that according to the column of ‘The Sniper’, the Azulcrema directive is desperate to accommodate him.

The source points out that one of the most interesting options was Xolos from TijuanaBut the issue of constant injuries caused him to ‘freeze’ negotiations for the 24-year-old.

The most has it @franco_record Yotún, without offers to go out, but without celestial renewal Even TV wanted Libertadores Renato’s handling They do not leave Coapa, but they dream Fake massive blockade from the nest And more https://t.co/o1PUa3II1B pic.twitter.com/2ouZ6NNP3x – DIARIO RECORD (@record_mexico) July 15, 2021

All this depends on a possible permanence of Ibarra that, in the first instance, looks complicated, since Azcárraga’s indication is that he leave, but the reaction of the fans in the coming weeks could change things.