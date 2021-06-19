Xolos de Tijuana would have Lucas Rodríguez tied up for the 2021 Apertura

The Tijuana Xolos continue to strengthen themselves for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and now they would have secured the signing of a new striker, who arrives from the Argentine Super League as a free agent.

According to information from the journalist Nahuel Ferreira, Lucas “Titi” Rodríguez ended his relationship with Silver students and he is already traveling to Mexico to sign with him Xolaje as your new reinforcement.

“The offensive midfielder Lucas” Titi “Rodriguez, is currently traveling to Mexico, he will not continue in #EDLP, he will be a new #Xolos de Tijuana player, key in his arrival Cristian Bragarnik who was the one who initiated the first contacts. “

In the last season with the La Plata team, “el Titi” Rodríguez played a total of ten games in the League Cup, accumulating a total of 677 minutes, in which he scored a goal.

