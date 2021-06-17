Xolos de Tijuana wants to do a millionaire business with the sale of Ignacio Rivero to Cruz Azul

The definitive transfer of Ignacio Rivero from Xolos from Tijuana The Cruz Azul Machine looks stuck a few days after the Uruguayan’s transfer contract ends with the cement manufacturers, who are obliged to pay in full the clause imposed by the border team if they want to continue with their services for the next season.

The Tijuana club ‘knows what it has’ in front of, because those of the Xolaje are before the opportunity to make a negotiation with the sale of Rivero, because if Cruz Azul does not pay the amount stipulated in the clause, those of the border already have in Tigers to another potential buyer.

Unofficially, it is assured that the price that the Xolos of Tijuana have set for the sale of Rivero to Cruz Azul is set at 4.5 million dollars, a figure very close to the valuation that the Uruguayan has in the Transfermarkt portal, where They put a price of 4.2 million dollars.

Xolos wants to do a round business with the sale of Rivero, because the Tijuana club would be earning more than five times what they invested in his signing a couple of years ago, when they paid 816 thousand dollars to the Defense and Justice of Argentina.

Cruz Azul has until the last day of June to make the purchase clause valid, because in case of not making it effective, Rivero would have to report to Xolos, a team that would already have it ‘treated’ with the UANL Tigres, remembering that the Uruguayan ends his contract with Tijuana in December of this year.

