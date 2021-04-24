Xolos de Tijuana vs Rayos del Necaxa: Lineups of the Liga MX match

Los Xolos de Tijuana and Rayos del Necaxa will meet in the match on matchday 16 Closing 2021 of the MX League on the field of the Caliente Stadium this Friday at 9:05 p.m. Central Mexico time. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports.

Los Xolos de Tijuana, which already has Robert Dante Siboldi on the bench to replace Pablo Guede, who is in 15th place in the standings with just 16 points, so a victory against Necaxa will be vital for the border of get back into the repechage zone.

For its part, Necaxa, led by Guillermo Vázquez, is in last place with 11 units by only adding two victories in the championship, plus five draws and eight defeats in the contest, so with only six points to play more, they do not have Ray options to reach the repechage.

According to the most recent antecedents between both teams, the Xolos and Necaxa, the Rayos have a slight advantage over the frontiers, since they have won the last two games in the MX League against Tijuana, so an even match between the two is expected in his quest to score points in the final stretch of the contest.

ALIGNMENTS OF THE MATCH BETWEEN XOLOS DE TIJUANA AND NECAXA

Xolos: Orozco (P), Angulo, Tercero, Loroña, Guzmán, Pavez, Martínez, Sornoza, Rivera, Barbona, Manotas.

Necaxa: Hernández (p), Bilbao, González, González, de Luna, Cabrera, Mercado, Zendejas, Delgado, Barragán, Aguirre.

