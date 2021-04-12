Xolos de Tijuana: Pablo Guede would have submitted his resignation

After the surprising defeat of Xolos de Tijuana against Mazatlan FC, the Argentine strategist, Pablo Guede, He would have resigned his position as coach of the border team, even, he would have already fired from the campus.

In accordance with Rúben Rodríguez, Fox Sports journalist, Guede will not finish the Clausura 2021. The adverse result against the Sinaloan team, a match that won by a difference of two goals and lost at the last minute, was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

It is expected that in the next few hours the departure of Guede will be made official, a team he arrived after his great step with the defunct team of Monarcas. The option that takes force for the bench is Miguel Herrera.

Xolos is in eleventh position, so he has a real chance of qualifying for the playoffs. It is not yet known if the tournament will be finished by an interim coach or a new coach who will take the reins in the final stretch of the championship.