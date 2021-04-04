Xolos de Tijuana: Pablo Guede assures that they gave the victory against a defensive Atlas

Coach Pablo Guede of the Xoloitzcuintles of Tijuana in the MX League, assured that they gave the victory to Atlas after the mistake of Jonathan Orozco, in his duel on matchday 13 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

We give away a goal against a team that knows how to defend itself very well. You put the game that they play best. We were not fine, we lacked aggressiveness “, were the words of Pablo Guede.

The Argentine coach spoke at a press conference at the end of the match, where he made it clear that you cannot give a goal to a team as defensive as Diego Cocca’s Atlas, which in the end cost him to lose all three units.

Pablo Guede “We give away a goal against a team that knows how to defend itself very well, and if you give them a goal, you give them the game where they play best, which is defending themselves. Today we were not fine with the ball, we lacked aggressiveness in attack and we gave an advantage ”. pic.twitter.com/T3aFYZoQMF – PressPort (@PressPortmx) April 4, 2021

Pablo Guede believes that they put their rivals the game on a silver platter, in addition to the fact that they were not fine in the offensive part and they needed aggressiveness in the plays of their forwards in search of a tie.

